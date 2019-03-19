All apartments in Holiday
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3421 Coldwell Dr

3421 Coldwell Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Coldwell Dr, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with many renovations, available now! This home has an open floor plan, has been freshly painted inside and out and features ceramic tile throughout. New ceiling fans in the bedrooms. The kitchen includes stove and fridge and has ample cabinet space. Utility room inside with washer and dryer connections. Large driveway fits multiple vehicles. This great home won't last long. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Coldwell Dr have any available units?
3421 Coldwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3421 Coldwell Dr have?
Some of 3421 Coldwell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Coldwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Coldwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Coldwell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Coldwell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Coldwell Dr offer parking?
No, 3421 Coldwell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Coldwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Coldwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Coldwell Dr have a pool?
No, 3421 Coldwell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Coldwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 3421 Coldwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Coldwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Coldwell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Coldwell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Coldwell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
