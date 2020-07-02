All apartments in Holiday
3128 Brompton Drive
Location

3128 Brompton Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Brompton Drive have any available units?
3128 Brompton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 3128 Brompton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Brompton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Brompton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Brompton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3128 Brompton Drive offer parking?
No, 3128 Brompton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Brompton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Brompton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Brompton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3128 Brompton Drive has a pool.
Does 3128 Brompton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3128 Brompton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Brompton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Brompton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Brompton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Brompton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
