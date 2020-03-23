2618 FLINTWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 1500 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Holiday is located off of Sunray Dr near US 19 and is convenient to Publix, Aldi, and many more shopping and food nearby! Spacious open floor plan allows you to customize this home to your liking! Large dining area just off the kitchen with a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining company. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and will have fridge and stove delivered prior to move-in. Beautiful tile throughout the main living areas and freshly cleaned carpets in the bedrooms. Garage is perfect for your additional storage needs or for securing your vehicle. Full size washer/dryer hookups! Pet Friendly! Call today!

Assigned Schools Are :

Sunray Elementary, Paul R. Smith Middle School, Sunray High Schools

PSCC, SPC, USF are nearby colleges / universities