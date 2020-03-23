All apartments in Holiday
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

2618 FLINTWOOD DRIVE

2618 Flintwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2618 Flintwood Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
This 1500 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Holiday is located off of Sunray Dr near US 19 and is convenient to Publix, Aldi, and many more shopping and food nearby! Spacious open floor plan allows you to customize this home to your liking! Large dining area just off the kitchen with a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining company. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and will have fridge and stove delivered prior to move-in. Beautiful tile throughout the main living areas and freshly cleaned carpets in the bedrooms. Garage is perfect for your additional storage needs or for securing your vehicle. Full size washer/dryer hookups! Pet Friendly! Call today!
Assigned Schools Are :
Sunray Elementary, Paul R. Smith Middle School, Sunray High Schools
PSCC, SPC, USF are nearby colleges / universities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

