2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE

NO HOA APPROVAL!! NO AGE RESTRICTION yet feels like 55+!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! 1,060 square feet VILLA - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car (1 Carport/1 Open Space!) Plus 327 square feet BONUS FLORIDA ROOM AND CONCRETE BACK YARD! THE RELAXING POOL, POND, AND MAILBOX JUST STEPS FROM THE Villa!! Location, Location, Location!! Just two blocks to US 19, and one mile to PINELLAS/PASCO BORDER, commute US 19 or Alt 19 and it's just a hop, skip, and a jump!! Before you even enter the Villa, you see that you have lots of room in the front of the condo to create your own GARDEN PARADISE, which is waiting for you!! Then, when you walk into the condo, you are surprised to find the VOLUME CEILINGS and the SKYLIGHTS allowing light into the villa BOTH in the main living area, and in the master bathroom! Then, once you see the kitchen is open to the dining/great room, there is a LOVELY BAR AREA too to enjoy your company while ENTERTAINING. NEXT, notice the 327 square foot VINYL SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH! Then, just when you think this villa can't get any better, you step outside into the PRIVATE BACK YARD!! It's truly amazing to have a private back yard that is all CONCRETE! You can set up your OUTDOOR DECOR TIKI HUT, and have your own PRIVATE PLACE TO SUNTAN! The Master Bedroom has it's own PRIVATE BATHROOM, and the Second Bedroom has a WALK-IN CLOSET and BATH just outside the door. Perfect for those who need two SEPARATE ROOMS with their own PRIVATE BATHS! Schedule your showing TODAY, and you will be THRILLED!! HURRY!!