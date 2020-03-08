All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:25 PM

2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE

2229 Pinewood Villas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2229 Pinewood Villas Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Pinewood Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
NO HOA APPROVAL!! NO AGE RESTRICTION yet feels like 55+!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! 1,060 square feet VILLA - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car (1 Carport/1 Open Space!) Plus 327 square feet BONUS FLORIDA ROOM AND CONCRETE BACK YARD! THE RELAXING POOL, POND, AND MAILBOX JUST STEPS FROM THE Villa!! Location, Location, Location!! Just two blocks to US 19, and one mile to PINELLAS/PASCO BORDER, commute US 19 or Alt 19 and it's just a hop, skip, and a jump!! Before you even enter the Villa, you see that you have lots of room in the front of the condo to create your own GARDEN PARADISE, which is waiting for you!! Then, when you walk into the condo, you are surprised to find the VOLUME CEILINGS and the SKYLIGHTS allowing light into the villa BOTH in the main living area, and in the master bathroom! Then, once you see the kitchen is open to the dining/great room, there is a LOVELY BAR AREA too to enjoy your company while ENTERTAINING. NEXT, notice the 327 square foot VINYL SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH! Then, just when you think this villa can't get any better, you step outside into the PRIVATE BACK YARD!! It's truly amazing to have a private back yard that is all CONCRETE! You can set up your OUTDOOR DECOR TIKI HUT, and have your own PRIVATE PLACE TO SUNTAN! The Master Bedroom has it's own PRIVATE BATHROOM, and the Second Bedroom has a WALK-IN CLOSET and BATH just outside the door. Perfect for those who need two SEPARATE ROOMS with their own PRIVATE BATHS! Schedule your showing TODAY, and you will be THRILLED!! HURRY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE have any available units?
2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE have?
Some of 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 PINEWOOD VILLAS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College