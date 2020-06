Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom garage home is located in Holiday Lakes Estates just off of US 19 and is convenient to plenty of shopping and food nearby. Freshly painted interior with tile flooring throughout for easy manageability. Centrally located kitchen with breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. Full size washer/dryer hookups. 1/2 bathroom with shower and toilet in garage perfect for rinsing off after a nice beach day! Pet Friendly! Call today!