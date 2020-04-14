All apartments in Holiday
1301 GREENLEA DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:46 AM

1301 GREENLEA DRIVE

1301 Greenlea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Greenlea Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lakes West

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CUTE AS A BUTTON... 2/1/1 w/INSIDE LAUNDRY, FENCED YARD & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have any available units?
1301 GREENLEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have?
Some of 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1301 GREENLEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

