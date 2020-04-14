Rent Calculator
1301 GREENLEA DRIVE
1301 Greenlea Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1301 Greenlea Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lakes West
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
CUTE AS A BUTTON... 2/1/1 w/INSIDE LAUNDRY, FENCED YARD & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have?
Some of 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1301 GREENLEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 GREENLEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
