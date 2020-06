Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate occupancy this home features 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms ( half bath is in the garage) 1 Car garage with new garage door. This home is freshly painted exterior and new landscape. Updated kitchen with dining area and a large living room. There is a Florida room off the kitchen which is great space for an office or bonus area. Large screened in patio area overlooks the fenced in yard. The bedrooms are freshly painted with new windows in the front room.