Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS & WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA & GOLF COURSE CERAMIC TILE FIRST LEVEL, CARPETS ON 2nd. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS. WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM. HIS AND HERS WALK-IN CLOSETS. HERITAGE ENCLAVE ONE OF HOBE SOUNDS NEWEST COMMUNITIES. 50 HOMES IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH PRIVATE POOL! (DISREGARD MAP, PROPERTY IS IN HOBE SOUND)

* MAXIMUM 2 CARS ALLOWED PER FAMILY

* WATER SEWER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT.

* GOOD CREDIT AND VERIFIABLE INCOME IS A MUST " NO PETS ALLOWED." NON SMOKERS PLEASE"