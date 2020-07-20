5834 ESKER FALLS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This beautiful home is where elegance meets design. Step into the two-story front entry & follow the neutral over-sized porcelain tile into the spacious gathering room, casual eating space, & kitchen. Off the foyer, you’ll find the generously sized master & two bedrooms featuring rich wood-like flooring adding classic style & making cleaning easier. The oversized family room is perfect for large family gatherings with plenty of room for entertaining. Open the pocket sliders onto the large covered lanai making the living area even bigger. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring dark cabinets with convenient pull-out trays in the lower cabinets, granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, & a gas stove with hood. Just off the kitchen is a perfect space for a home office or homework. The large Master bedroom is bright & airy making it the perfect welcome retreat at the end of the day. The en suite is complete with comfort height vanity, granite countertops, dual sinks, garden tub, a super walk-in shower, & large walk-in closet. Enjoy the roominess of the two bedrooms with wood laminate flooring, large closets, & a full bath also on the main floor. Make your way upstairs to find the 4th bedroom, full bath, large bonus room, & extra attic storage space. This bonus area offers a perfect additional space for entertaining, or a den/office. Lawn maintenance & turf management are included, saving you money! Just steps from the community park, this home won’t last long!