5110 Twin Pine Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION Now available is this beautiful 1156 square foot property on a large lot. This house showcases 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms perfect for any growing family! Easy care tile is throughout this spacious floorplan that has a large entry/living room, a separate dining room, and larger bedrooms. A stunning updated kitchen has nice over-sized shaker cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances. A separate laundry room is just off the kitchen with an entry to VERY large backyard space. The bedrooms all have ample closet space with bright windows. This outdoor space is enclosed with patios and storage spaces. The outdoor space is so perfect for any entertaining and all project that you wish to take on. Great schools are waiting for you very close by.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.