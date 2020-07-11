All apartments in Hillsborough County
5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202

5039 Bordeaux Village Place · No Longer Available
Location

5039 Bordeaux Village Place, Hillsborough County, FL 33617

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN BORDEAUX !!! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is truly move in ready. New kitchen and bathroom cabinets with granite countertops. Fresh paint. New carpet +++
On 50th Street across the street from USF.
Full kitchen appliance package with stack-able washer and dryer hook ups.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord MAY/MAY NOT reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee will be reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.

If the HOA application fee reimbursement is offered; to qualify the Tenant must make application to the HOA within 24 hours of receipt of credit approval by our office, pay any HOA application fee due, copy our office to include a copy of the HOA application, copy of any fee paid as well as provide proof that application was sent to the HOA within the 24 hour period. Other conditions may apply. Note: It is the responsibility of the Realtor that showed you the property to verify with the HOA that the HOA application is the current application.

(RLNE5108306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 have any available units?
5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 have?
Some of 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 pet-friendly?
No, 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 offer parking?
No, 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 does not offer parking.
Does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 have a pool?
No, 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 does not have a pool.
Does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 have accessible units?
No, 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
