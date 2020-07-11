5039 Bordeaux Village Place #202

Amenities

2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN BORDEAUX !!! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is truly move in ready. New kitchen and bathroom cabinets with granite countertops. Fresh paint. New carpet +++

On 50th Street across the street from USF.

Full kitchen appliance package with stack-able washer and dryer hook ups.



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA Application:



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy. Landlord MAY/MAY NOT reimburse Tenant for the HOA application fees at lease signing. ONLY the HOA application fee will be reimbursed. Tenant/Realtor should verify office policy regarding the reimbursement of the HOA fee with Broker.



If the HOA application fee reimbursement is offered; to qualify the Tenant must make application to the HOA within 24 hours of receipt of credit approval by our office, pay any HOA application fee due, copy our office to include a copy of the HOA application, copy of any fee paid as well as provide proof that application was sent to the HOA within the 24 hour period. Other conditions may apply. Note: It is the responsibility of the Realtor that showed you the property to verify with the HOA that the HOA application is the current application.



