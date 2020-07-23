All apartments in Hillsborough County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

19910 Satin Leaf Ave

19910 Satin Leaf Avenue · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19910 Satin Leaf Avenue, Hillsborough County, FL 33647

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 19910 Satin Leaf Ave · Avail. now

$2,100

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2180 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home located in the gated community of Live Oak - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in gated community of Live Oak. This is located in New Tampa and close to Wesley Chapel . Great schools, restaurants, shopping that includes Wiregrass Mall and Premium Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital, easy access to USF, SR 54 and I-75. Sit on your screened/covered lanai and enjoy the beautiful/serene views of the pond and conservation area. Kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets for all your storage needs. Home is located near the end of the cul-de-sac. Live Oak offers community clubhouse with large pool that has separate lap lane area, fitness center, basketball & tennis courts.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

(RLNE5960531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

