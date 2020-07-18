All apartments in Hillsborough County
14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE

14466 Reuter Strasse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14466 Reuter Strasse Circle, Hillsborough County, FL 33613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom at the 2nd floor condo in BAVARIAN VILLAGE near the University of South Florida. Open floor plan with living room, dining room and kitchen all connected. Large size bedrooms with big closet space. There is a private balcony for you to enjoy outdoor seating. Laundry room with washer and dryer is next to the balcony area. Great location! Walking distance to USF. On the shuttle route to the University of South Florida campus, restaurants, shopping, and more. Well maintained community with swimming pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE have any available units?
14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsborough County, FL.
What amenities does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsborough County.
Does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14466 REUTER STRASSE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
