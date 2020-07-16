Apartment List
149 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 84

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1852 sqft
Extremely SPACIOUS 2/2 HIGHLAND BEACH Condo w/Beautiful OCEAN VIEWS from 2 COVERED BALCONIES, 1,852 liv.sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
69 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,564
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1685 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 02:06 PM
2 Units Available
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Villa Rica
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7200 NW 2nd Avenue
7200 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1054 sqft
Completely remodel 2/2 Townhome centrally located close to shopping I-95, 1 1/2 miles from the beach this unit features tile floor in the social area wood floor in the bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops washer and dryer !!!

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Harbor - Tropic Harbor
207 Tropic Isle Drive
207 Tropic Isle Drive, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
841 sqft
Sleek upgraded 2 bed / 2 bath ground floor residence with the ultimate East Delray location just a stone's throw away from Intracoastal Waterway and beach! Come see this designer renovated unit with total upgrades from top to bottom including newer

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
631 Bailey Street
631 Bailey Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1704 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EAT-IN BREAKFAST BAR, NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT & TILE IN THE BATHROOMS & KITCHEN, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, OVER-SIZED FENCED LOT WITH SOUTH EXPOSURE -

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
233 N Latitude Circle
233 North Latitude Circle, Delray Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2368 sqft
This elegant newer townhome is spacious boasting 4 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath/powder room and 2 car garage in a great East Delray Beach location.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Beach
1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,938
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community includes parking, pool, putting green, doorman and bike storage. Unit features hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry and ice maker. Located close to Veterans Park.
1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Broken Sound
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,556
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1150 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.
1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
37 Units Available
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1358 sqft
Garden and townhome-style apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Play tennis, swim and have a barbecue on site. Beside I-95 for convenient transportation. Near Delray Marketplace and Delray Beach.
1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,539
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1142 sqft
Located along Federal Highway and a short walk from W Palmetto Park Road. Luxury apartments with carpet, a bathtub and a full complement of designer kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool, a clubhouse and gym.
1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
25 Units Available
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,353
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1407 sqft
Apartment building in very walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include large pool, sauna, hot tub, clubhouse, coffee bar and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1450 sqft
Shopping and dining at the Boca Raton Mall is just minutes away. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in these recently renovated apartments. On-site tennis court and 24-hour gym.
1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
16 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1194 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
1 of 59

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
22 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 61

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
14 Units Available
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1445 sqft
Centrally-located and convenient, these units offer amenities like single garages, ceiling fans, deep soaking tubs and free-standing showers, expansive kitchen islands and modern wood cabinetry.
1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
14 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1459 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,229
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1414 sqft
A country club-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous, including volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. The apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
3 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$2,458
730 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,062
1254 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Highland Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

