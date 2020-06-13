Apartment List
/
FL
/
highland beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

314 Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4750 S Ocean Blvd
4750 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1412 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 tastefully furnished condo with fantastic Intracoastal & water views overlooking Marina. Very open floor plan with large bedrooms and spacious balcony. Great amenities pool and beach club. Covered parking.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Bel Lido
1 Unit Available
4300 S Ocean Blvd
4300 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2200 sqft
Newly renovated, waterfront 4-bedroom town home in prestigious Highland Beach. Kitchen upgrades include white cabinets, beautiful Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and bar top seating in the kitchen.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3604 S Ocean Boulevard
3604 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1495 sqft
Stunning recently renovated 3 BR/3BA townhome in intracoastal community with private beach. Owners have spared no expense creating this contemporary beauty. Porcelain floors in main living areas and wood in bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4600 S Ocean Boulevard
4600 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1533 sqft
Beautiful, bright ocean view condo with semi-private elevator which takes you directly to foyer shared by only one other resident. This very large and welcoming residence includes a huge patio overlooking the ocean.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3212 S Ocean Boulevard
3212 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1201 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 55+ INTERCOASTAL COMMUNITY.GRANITE COUNTERTOPS..SS APPLIANCES.RENOVATED BATHROOMS AND PORCELAIN FLOORS.. DREAMING of PARADISE.. You Have Found It!! /.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3598 S Ocean Boulevard
3598 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1495 sqft
Direct intracoastal views at the Highland Beach Club. Enjoy !!Spectacular!! water views from your living room, master bedroom and kitchen in this 2 story 3 BR/3BA townhome with oversized patio (15 x 20) and master bedroom balcony intracoastal views.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3912 S Ocean Boulevard
3912 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1893 sqft
Check out this Annual Rental @ The Beach! High Floor - SE Corner with sweeping Ocean & Intracoastal Views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3421 S Ocean Boulevard
3421 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1128 sqft
Oceanfront, Ocean view, walk right out to the beach. Fully furnished available immediately

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3114 S Ocean Boulevard
3114 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
Beautifully renovated and decorated with contemporary flair. No stone unturned in this fantastic 2/2 with amazing views of the gardens and ICW. The kitchen has a large window with full water views as well.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Toscana
1 Unit Available
3740 S Ocean Boulevard
3740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2601 sqft
WOW! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS, DESIGNER FURNISHED, ELEGANT CONDO WITH STUNNING OCEAN & IC VIEWS! IF YOU WANT THE BEST-THIS IS IT! TWO LARGE BALCONIES FACE WATER! DINE AL FRESCO-ALL OF THE TIME! TOTALLY TURN KEY! JUST BRING YOUR SUPER HAPPY SELF! CROWN

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4748 S Ocean Boulevard
4748 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
RARELY LISTED HIGH FLOOR ''A'' STACK FULLY FURNISHED CONDO WITH 3 BEDROOM PLUS 3 BATH IN DALTON PLACE READY TO RENT IMMEDIATELY! THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE FOR ''OFF SEASON'' RENTAL MARCH THROUGH NOVEMBER.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
72 Units Available
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1617 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4301 N Ocean Boulevard
4301 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/ amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and/or intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4101 N Ocean Boulevard
4101 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1438 sqft
Never lived in, Turnkey completely renovated and beautifuly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with both intracoastal and direct ocean views, from either of your 2 covered balconies and every room in the condo. Impact windows and doors.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
7701 East Country Club Boulevard
7701 East Country Club Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
This is a rare opportunity for contractors and resourceful people. Boca Raton pool home up for rent for someone who can help finish this home Owner has all materials needed to finish kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2220 S Ocean Boulevard
2220 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1496 sqft
Don't miss out on a unique property with amazing views! PANORAMIC VIEWS from every room. DIRECT INTRACOASTAL facing unit w/ocean views and PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Floor to ceiling impact windows. NICELY FURNISHED, watch boats go by and enjoy SUNSETS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
3939 NE 5th Avenue
3939 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Location!!! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and the beach! Fully renovated unit!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4201 N Ocean Boulevard
4201 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1438 sqft
Spectacularly renovated split bedroom condo at Sea Ranch Club of Boca. Open and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and amazing vent hood. Wood floors throughout.; recessed lighting; tiled balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2605 Frederick Boulevard
2605 Frederick Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath Delray Beach townhouse, East of Federal Hwy. Home offers 2 car garage, large backyard perfect for pets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
521 NE 45 Th Street
521 NE 45th St, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Very central location off of Federal Hwy. Can walk to shopping, beach, short commute to FAU, Lynn University, Palm Beach State, and I95 either north or south bound.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
4500 N Dixie Hwy Highway
4500 North Dixie Highway, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1900 sqft
LOOKING FOR A GREAT HOME ,WITH A HEATED POOL & SPA WITH LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. THIS 3/2 HOME WITH 2 DENS, HAS BEEN ALL REDONE WITH THE BEST OF EVERY THING.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Villa Rica
1 Unit Available
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous completely remodeled 2 story town home in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
911 Gardenia Drive
911 Gardenia Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
''WOW, WATERFRONT & UPDATED!'' PLUS A GREAT LOCATION...DON'T PASS THIS ONE BY. 55+ AGE COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE LIVING. 1ST FL WITH COVERED PARKING OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOOR.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Serena Vista
1 Unit Available
3021 Florida Boulevard
3021 Florida Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1643 sqft
Wonderful, upgraded, spacious townhome in desirable Tropic Isle. neighborhood. Large, fenced backyard .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highland Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Highland Beach 2 BedroomsHighland Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighland Beach 3 BedroomsHighland Beach Apartments with Balcony
Highland Beach Apartments with GarageHighland Beach Apartments with GymHighland Beach Apartments with ParkingHighland Beach Apartments with Pool
Highland Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHighland Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsHighland Beach Furnished ApartmentsHighland Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Westchester, FLSurfside, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College