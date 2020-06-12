188 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Highland Beach, FL

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
3401 S Ocean Blvd
3401 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1287 sqft
Stop the car-this is an oceanfront residence that feels like a home. Walk on beautiful Highland Beach-beautiful clear water-surf on windy days or read a book at the quiet ocean platform. This is entirely different than any offerings.
2909 S Ocean Blvd
2909 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1176 sqft
Direct Beachfront Unit. Just walk out your back door and you're on the Beach! Amazing endless ocean views once you step foot into the unit. Lay in bed and watch and listen to the ocean.
4750 S Ocean Boulevard
4750 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1412 sqft
Updated and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath residence with amazing 5th floor water views looking North. Stunning open kitchen with granite countertops and S/S appliances. Balcony to enjoy Marina, Intracoastal and Ocean view.
4600 S Ocean Boulevard
4600 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1533 sqft
Beautiful, bright ocean view condo with semi-private elevator which takes you directly to foyer shared by only one other resident. This very large and welcoming residence includes a huge patio overlooking the ocean.
3212 S Ocean Boulevard
3212 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1201 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 55+ INTERCOASTAL COMMUNITY.GRANITE COUNTERTOPS..SS APPLIANCES.RENOVATED BATHROOMS AND PORCELAIN FLOORS.. DREAMING of PARADISE.. You Have Found It!! /.
4740 S Ocean Boulevard
4740 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1500 sqft
Great 2 bedroom unit in prestigious Braemer building at Boca Highlands. Canal and pool view. Walk across the street to private beach club with resort like amenities. Marina and private tennis courts. Available seasonally starting Dec.
3421 S Ocean Boulevard
3421 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1128 sqft
Oceanfront, Ocean view, walk right out to the beach. Fully furnished available immediately
3114 S Ocean Boulevard
3114 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1102 sqft
Beautifully renovated and decorated with contemporary flair. No stone unturned in this fantastic 2/2 with amazing views of the gardens and ICW. The kitchen has a large window with full water views as well.
Bel Lido
1119 Highland Beach Drive
1119 Highland Beach Drive, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Come stay at this beautifully furnished villa in the exclusive community of Highland Beach. Located directly across from the beach and just minutes to Atlantic Ave in Delray or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.
3400 S Ocean Boulevard
3400 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1412 sqft
Absolutely impeccable NW corner unit - spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, enjoy exclusive Ocean Club amenities, gym, 2 pools, hot tub, outdoor grills, party and card rooms, tv area, private beach access, amazing lifestyle!
Results within 1 mile of Highland Beach
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1262 sqft
In the heart of the city, near Mizner Park and Boca Town Center. Community offers residents putting green, playground, pool, yoga and dog park. Units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry and dishwasher.
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1371 sqft
Voted the #1 "Fun Town" by Travel and Leisure Magazine, Delray Bay is perfectly situated in Delray Beach.
4301 N Ocean Boulevard
4301 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1972 sqft
Fully furnished,decorator touches throughout.Stunning renovated top floor(17th)condo w/ amazing direct oceanfront views!Enjoy both ocean and/or intracoastal water views from every window or while relaxing on the large covered balconies.
2220 S Ocean Boulevard
2220 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1496 sqft
Don't miss out on a unique property with amazing views! PANORAMIC VIEWS from every room. DIRECT INTRACOASTAL facing unit w/ocean views and PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Floor to ceiling impact windows. NICELY FURNISHED, watch boats go by and enjoy SUNSETS.
Villa Rica
3939 NE 5th Avenue
3939 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
873 sqft
Fabulous Location!!! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and the beach! Fully renovated unit!
4201 N Ocean Boulevard
4201 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1438 sqft
Spectacularly renovated split bedroom condo at Sea Ranch Club of Boca. Open and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler and amazing vent hood. Wood floors throughout.; recessed lighting; tiled balcony.
Villa Rica
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous completely remodeled 2 story town home in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.
911 Gardenia Drive
911 Gardenia Drive, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
''WOW, WATERFRONT & UPDATED!'' PLUS A GREAT LOCATION...DON'T PASS THIS ONE BY. 55+ AGE COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE LIVING. 1ST FL WITH COVERED PARKING OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOOR.
850 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard
850 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
850 Northeast Spanish River Boulevard Apt #46, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
4001 N Ocean Boulevard
4001 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1904 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, BEACH & CITY!! SPACIOUS ROOMS, SEMI PRIVATE ELEVATOR, AMAZING AMENITIES! POOLS, FITNESS, MARINA, BBQ GRILLS, DEEDED BEACH ACCESS WITH CANVAS CABANAS, CHAIRS & UMBRELLAS! 24 HOUR GUARD GATE & CONCIERGE! ACTIVE TENNIS
1064 E Jeffery Street
1064 Jeffery St, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1014 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located the Intracoastal Gated community of Boca Quay.
2225 S Ocean Boulevard
2225 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
756 sqft
Gorgeous beach side villa is just steps to the ocean! This secluded seaside cottage in charming Delray Village by the Sea is the perfect winter paradise. Features include 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths.
7200 NW 2nd Avenue
7200 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1054 sqft
Completely remodel 2/2 Townhome centrally located close to shopping I-95, 1 1/2 miles from the beach this unit features tile floor in the social area wood floor in the bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops washer and dryer !!!
Toscana
3700 S Ocean Boulevard
3700 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1989 sqft
GREAT TWO BEDROOM WITH A DEN / THIRD BEDROOM. GOOD VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL, OCEAN AND PIAZZA. FULL SERVICE BUILDING INCLUDING VALET PARKING,CONCIERGE,PRO FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS, PRIVATE BEACH CLUB,PRIVATE ELEVATOR ENTRANCE, NINE FOOT CEILINGS.
