3912 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage gym

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage lobby tennis court

MAKEOVER ALERT! Paint & Popcorn removal now in process. SE Corner with sweeping Ocean & Intracoastal Views. Updates thru-out including open kitchen, tile floors, open Den (formerly a 3rd bedroom), oversized balcony stretching 27 feet, full size washer & dryer and 3 full baths. Gorgeous Lobby, Community Room, Garage Parking, Tennis, Pickleball, Fitness Rooms, 2 Pools, Private Beach lined with shady Tiki Huts and lounge chairs AND an opportunity to dock your 30' boat (additional fee for dockage). Water & Cable Included. Regency Highland is ideally located on A1A in exclusive Highland Beach, walking distance to the library, post office and municipal center. Sidewalks line the streets north to Linton Blvd and south to Spanish River where you can get out and enjoy South Florida weathe