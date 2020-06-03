All apartments in Highland Beach
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:05 PM

3115 S Ocean Boulevard

3115 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 221-8412
Location

3115 South Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach, FL 33487

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bike storage
This beautifully furnished condo is ready to move in! Spectacular ocean, intracoastal and city views are just a few reasons you will love living here. Enjoy the bright open concept with a gorgeous kitchen, laundry inside, porcelain flooring, modern furnishings, plenty of natural light and incredible master bedroom, bathroom and massive dressing area. No lack of closet space here! Amenities include newly updated fitness room, billiards, bike storage, club room, pool, extra storage, manager on site and manned security. Just minutes from downtown Delray and Atlantic Ave nightlife and a short drive to great shopping, dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3115 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3115 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3115 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3115 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Beach.
Does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3115 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3115 S Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3115 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
