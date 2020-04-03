3114 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool

Beautifully renovated and decorated with contemporary flair. No stone unturned in this fantastic 2/2 with amazing views of the gardens and ICW. The kitchen has a large window with full water views as well. Bright and sunny, this fully furnished condo is a dream come true. Comfortable and inviting, plenty of sunshine, room for family and friends. Cooks kitchen with all the bells and whistles. Fabulous balcony overlooking the gardens and the ICW. Enjoy stunning sunsets, al fresco dining and the peaceful breezes. Community clubhouse, pool on the ICW, sundecks, activities. Bring your toothbrush and move right in for a year ++ or as a seasonal rental for 20-21.