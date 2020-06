Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Direct Beachfront Unit. Just walk out your back door and you're on the Beach! Amazing endless ocean views once you step foot into the unit. Lay in bed and watch and listen to the ocean. Unit has just been remodeled with a new kitchen, new floors, impact windows and doors and a coat of fresh paint. Small 2nd bedroom more suited for an office. Unit comes with 1 covered parking spot. Amenities include a community pool, gym and social area. Electric and Water included in rent. Walk on the beach or walk to restaurants and shops.