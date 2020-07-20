Amenities

967 Ridgemount Place Available 07/08/19 Gorgeous 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 2 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! Welcome home to the guard gated community of Keenwicke! This home is located on a cul-de-sac and has a formal living room, dining room, and family room which leads to the screened in pool. The kitchen was remolded in 2011. Heathrow is a guard gated golf community that also has a private park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, full court basketball court, playground, pavilion and fishing dock. The golf, tennis and swim clubs are available with membership. Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR 417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary, Markham Woods Middle, Seminole High School. No pets per owner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today for a private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 8TH!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2139289)