918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

EZ Show !! Welcome to Coventry at Heathrow....Central Florida's Premier Guard Gated Community !! This Taylor Morrison "Stratford" model shows like brand new...completed December, 2014. With amazing conservation views which offer tremendous privacy, this home was designed for serious entertainment. This very open floor plan features master bedroom downstairs, a formal living and dining room, an upgraded chef's gourmet kitchen featuring a large center island, upgraded GE Monogram appliances, ample 42 inch cabinetry and walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens up to a two-story family room which is nothing short of dramatic. The lower level also consists of both living and dining rooms, a large master suite and bath featuring an oversized walk-in closet with conservations views and a dedicated office. The spacious second level boasts a custom iron baluster staircase that leads you into the game room, media room and three secondary bedrooms that all have direct bath access. This home has upgraded granite throughout all the baths, tile and crown molding throughout the main living areas. The large covered and screened-in lanai features a custom-built summer kitchen with built-in gas grill. Coventry features natural gas as well. This home is in move-in condition......call today for your private tour and expect to be impressed !!