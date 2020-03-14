All apartments in Heathrow
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE

918 Sherbourne Circle · No Longer Available
Location

918 Sherbourne Circle, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
EZ Show !! Welcome to Coventry at Heathrow....Central Florida's Premier Guard Gated Community !! This Taylor Morrison "Stratford" model shows like brand new...completed December, 2014. With amazing conservation views which offer tremendous privacy, this home was designed for serious entertainment. This very open floor plan features master bedroom downstairs, a formal living and dining room, an upgraded chef's gourmet kitchen featuring a large center island, upgraded GE Monogram appliances, ample 42 inch cabinetry and walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens up to a two-story family room which is nothing short of dramatic. The lower level also consists of both living and dining rooms, a large master suite and bath featuring an oversized walk-in closet with conservations views and a dedicated office. The spacious second level boasts a custom iron baluster staircase that leads you into the game room, media room and three secondary bedrooms that all have direct bath access. This home has upgraded granite throughout all the baths, tile and crown molding throughout the main living areas. The large covered and screened-in lanai features a custom-built summer kitchen with built-in gas grill. Coventry features natural gas as well. This home is in move-in condition......call today for your private tour and expect to be impressed !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE have any available units?
918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE have?
Some of 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathrow.
Does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

