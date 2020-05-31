All apartments in Heathrow
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

873 SHERBOURNE CIRCLE

873 Sherbourne Circle · No Longer Available
Location

873 Sherbourne Circle, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED with this impeccably maintained 4bed/3.5bath HEATHROW home. From the moment you drive up, you will notice the lush well manicured lawn, upgraded pavered driveway and distinctive stone accents. Once inside the covered double door entry, you will not be disappointed by this stunning and well appointed open floor plan. The kitchen is the heart of the home and with the oversized quartz island, extra deep farmhouse sink and top of the line appliances style and function are beautifully combined. The spacious master suite has distinctive hardwood floors and an elegant ensuite bath with his and her's vanities, walk-in shower and separate garden tub to soak away the days stresses. Heathrow is one of North Orlando's premier 24 hour guard gated communities and offers access to Seminole County's best rated schools. This sprawling GOLF community has a fishing pier, playground, open park, pool and an array of exciting monthly activities to engage the whole family and mix and mingle with your neighbors. Heathrow's location doesn't get any better, with easy access to International Parkway, I-4 and the 417 getting around will no longer be a struggle. Schedule your showing today to see how this is the home you've been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

