470 DEVON PLACE

Lovely and well maintained 3-bedroom 2.5 bath located in the most desirable and sought after community of Heathrow. This town house features a front courtyard. The open floor plan features a nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, dark cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wet bar and wine chiller. The living room has a fire place and opens into the backyard with gorgeous views of the pond and golf course. The kitchen and formal dining areas are tiled and the living room has laminate floors. Neutral colors and crown molding in the townhouse. Half bath is located on the first floor. All three bedrooms with two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Master bathroom has two vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room is located in the garage. It is zoned for Heathrow Elementary, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High. Close to I 4, and major shopping plaza. 40 minutes away from the Daytona Beach. Available for occupancy from November 1, 2018. Call today for showing