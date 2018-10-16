All apartments in Heathrow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

470 DEVON PLACE

470 Devon Place · No Longer Available
Location

470 Devon Place, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely and well maintained 3-bedroom 2.5 bath located in the most desirable and sought after community of Heathrow. This town house features a front courtyard. The open floor plan features a nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, dark cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wet bar and wine chiller. The living room has a fire place and opens into the backyard with gorgeous views of the pond and golf course. The kitchen and formal dining areas are tiled and the living room has laminate floors. Neutral colors and crown molding in the townhouse. Half bath is located on the first floor. All three bedrooms with two bathrooms are located on the second floor. Master bathroom has two vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room is located in the garage. It is zoned for Heathrow Elementary, Markham Woods Middle School and Lake Mary High. Close to I 4, and major shopping plaza. 40 minutes away from the Daytona Beach. Available for occupancy from November 1, 2018. Call today for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 DEVON PLACE have any available units?
470 DEVON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 470 DEVON PLACE have?
Some of 470 DEVON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 DEVON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
470 DEVON PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 DEVON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 470 DEVON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathrow.
Does 470 DEVON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 470 DEVON PLACE does offer parking.
Does 470 DEVON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 DEVON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 DEVON PLACE have a pool?
No, 470 DEVON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 470 DEVON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 470 DEVON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 470 DEVON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 DEVON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 DEVON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 DEVON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
