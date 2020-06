Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool pool table

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room tennis court

LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is situated on 2 acres and features a private tennis court!!!



You will fall in love with the grand foyer showcasing the intricate iron railing and sweeping staircases. The main floor offerings include an amazing custom kitchen with exotic granite counter tops and center island. The formal dining room boasts Italian furniture and is an entertainer's dream! You will love watching movies in your own private theater room and playing billiards in the huge gentleman's game room that opens up to the patio and pool. The fabulous master suite features an amazing walk-in closet and it's own salon and spa. Relax in the luxurious master bath soaking tub that overlooks the private grounds.



You will notice this home is a wonderful blend of modern elegance and traditional charm when you step into the exotic wood-paneled office with detailed coffered ceilings.



The spacious 4 car garage will accommodate even the largest vehicles

This is a golf community with a beautiful clubhouse and pro shop.



Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JUNE 1st



