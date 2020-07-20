1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Heathrow, Gated Golf Course, Country Club Community. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, fine dining, pubs, eateries, spas, movie theaters, doctors, hospital, malls, bike trails, parks, and major corporate businesses. There are no neighbors in the back or one side of the house. Major roads include I-4, 417, SR 46, International Pkwy. Travel to Sanford, Orlando and the Beaches. Home is Light and Bright, Open Floor Plan w/vaulted ceilings. 3/2 with added 2nd story Loft-unique to this home. Large Family Room w/eating area and breakfast bar. Separate Living Room/ Dining Room area. Large Master Bedroom, large walk in closet, bath w/jetted tub and separate shower. Golf Course, Private Country Club, Tennis court. Community Park. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).