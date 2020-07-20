All apartments in Heathrow
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE

1692 Cherry Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1692 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Heathrow, Gated Golf Course, Country Club Community. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, fine dining, pubs, eateries, spas, movie theaters, doctors, hospital, malls, bike trails, parks, and major corporate businesses. There are no neighbors in the back or one side of the house. Major roads include I-4, 417, SR 46, International Pkwy. Travel to Sanford, Orlando and the Beaches. Home is Light and Bright, Open Floor Plan w/vaulted ceilings. 3/2 with added 2nd story Loft-unique to this home. Large Family Room w/eating area and breakfast bar. Separate Living Room/ Dining Room area. Large Master Bedroom, large walk in closet, bath w/jetted tub and separate shower. Golf Course, Private Country Club, Tennis court. Community Park. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1692 CHERRY RIDGE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
