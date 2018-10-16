1632 Cherry Ridge Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL. Guard gated, country club community in Northwest Seminole County. This home comes complete with tons of upgrades and professional touches including crown molding, textured carpet, French doors, etc. All flooring will be replaced as well. This home features 4 bedrooms, an office, an upstairs bonus room, and a spacious 3 car garage. You will love the oversized master bedroom and luxurious master bathroom. The gorgeous private pool over looks the lake and is perfect for entertaining guests. The pocket door allows for private in-law quarters. NO DOGS ALLOWED. Heathrow is one of the most sought after communities in Central Florida, and its features include a nice park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, basketball court, playground, fishing pier and more. Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary, Markham Woods Middle, Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today for a private showing. Available Immediately!!!



(RLNE4056485)