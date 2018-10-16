All apartments in Heathrow
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1632 Cherry Ridge Drive

1632 Cherry Ridge Drive · (407) 258-1332
Location

1632 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3271 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL. Guard gated, country club community in Northwest Seminole County. This home comes complete with tons of upgrades and professional touches including crown molding, textured carpet, French doors, etc. All flooring will be replaced as well. This home features 4 bedrooms, an office, an upstairs bonus room, and a spacious 3 car garage. You will love the oversized master bedroom and luxurious master bathroom. The gorgeous private pool over looks the lake and is perfect for entertaining guests. The pocket door allows for private in-law quarters. NO DOGS ALLOWED. Heathrow is one of the most sought after communities in Central Florida, and its features include a nice park with full size soccer field, baseball diamond, basketball court, playground, fishing pier and more. Very convenient to grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, I-4 and SR417 Toll Road. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary, Markham Woods Middle, Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management, Call 407-585-2721 today for a private showing. Available Immediately!!!

(RLNE4056485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive have any available units?
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heathrow.
Does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Cherry Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
