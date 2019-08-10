All apartments in Heathrow
Heathrow, FL
1498 Farrindon Cir
1498 Farrindon Cir

1498 Farrindon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1498 Farrindon Circle, Heathrow, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
1498 Farrindon Cir Available 08/12/19 Great 2 Bed 2 Bath Condominium for Rent in Barclay Place in Heathrow, FL! Gated Community! - Great 2 Bed 2 Bath Condominium for Rent in Barclay Place in Heathrow, FL! Gated Community! Very spacious bedrooms with walk in closets. All on one level. Tile throughout main living area, carpet bedrooms. Nice conservation view from the screened in porch. Vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace! The community has a great clubhouse, pool, spa, and tennis court. Located just minutes from I4 and a multitude of shopping and dining options. Zoned for Heathrow Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. 50 lb weight limit. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 12th!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1498 Farrindon Cir have any available units?
1498 Farrindon Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heathrow, FL.
What amenities does 1498 Farrindon Cir have?
Some of 1498 Farrindon Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1498 Farrindon Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1498 Farrindon Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1498 Farrindon Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1498 Farrindon Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1498 Farrindon Cir offer parking?
No, 1498 Farrindon Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1498 Farrindon Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1498 Farrindon Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1498 Farrindon Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1498 Farrindon Cir has a pool.
Does 1498 Farrindon Cir have accessible units?
No, 1498 Farrindon Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1498 Farrindon Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1498 Farrindon Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1498 Farrindon Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1498 Farrindon Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
