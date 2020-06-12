/
3 bedroom apartments
197 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
154 Milestone Dr
154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP
1507 Oak Marsh Loop, Haines City, FL
Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Haines City
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
398 Aster Court
398 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
367 Aster Court
367 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
317 Aster Court
317 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
417 Danube Way
417 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1596 Perdido Court
1596 Perdido Court, Poinciana, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
208 Hyacinth Court
208 Hyacinth Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
279 Fig Court
279 Fig Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
204 Hyacinth Court
204 Hyacinth Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
269 Fig Court
269 Fig Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
207 Goldenrod Lane
207 Goldenrod Lane, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
257 Fig Court
257 Fig Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
415 Bay leaf Drive
415 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
Beautiful 1837 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with tray ceilings in master suite, bathroom with double sinks, shower and garden tub.
