326 BRIARBROOK LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!. This home offers TILE throughout, an UPGRADE kitchen and an open combination dining and family room. This VENICE model offers over 2600 Sq Ft. with smart layout.The Master Suite is the perfect spot to relax and includes a private bath and a large walk in closet!.There are 2 additional spacious bedrooms and IN-LAW suites (Second Master). This MOVE-IN ready home also offers SOUND-ROUND wire system. Everything is ready to go-move right in!!. The community of Haines Ridge offers a large play park, it is conveniently near to shopping and restaurants. Minutes from a beautiful new city " Lake Eva" Community Center, offers water park, playground facilities, picnic pavilions, outdoor movie theater, tennis, and basketball courts, bike and walking trail, banquet hall and beautiful kiddie pool and splash pad. Your family will never get bored!