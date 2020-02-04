All apartments in Haines City
326 BRIARBROOK LANE

326 Briarbrook Ln · (407) 744-7442
Location

326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL 33844

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2654 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!. This home offers TILE throughout, an UPGRADE kitchen and an open combination dining and family room. This VENICE model offers over 2600 Sq Ft. with smart layout.The Master Suite is the perfect spot to relax and includes a private bath and a large walk in closet!.There are 2 additional spacious bedrooms and IN-LAW suites (Second Master). This MOVE-IN ready home also offers SOUND-ROUND wire system. Everything is ready to go-move right in!!. The community of Haines Ridge offers a large play park, it is conveniently near to shopping and restaurants. Minutes from a beautiful new city " Lake Eva" Community Center, offers water park, playground facilities, picnic pavilions, outdoor movie theater, tennis, and basketball courts, bike and walking trail, banquet hall and beautiful kiddie pool and splash pad. Your family will never get bored!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE have any available units?
326 BRIARBROOK LANE has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE have?
Some of 326 BRIARBROOK LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 BRIARBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
326 BRIARBROOK LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 BRIARBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 326 BRIARBROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haines City.
Does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 326 BRIARBROOK LANE does offer parking.
Does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 BRIARBROOK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 326 BRIARBROOK LANE has a pool.
Does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 326 BRIARBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 BRIARBROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 BRIARBROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 BRIARBROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
