6355 13TH AVENUE S

Gorgeous & completely remodeled home from the inside out! This 2 bed 2 and a half bathroom home with a garage is located in the beautiful Pasadena Estates subdivision located across the street from a park! This home features a very spacious & open floor plan with newer tile flooring throughout, completely remodeled large & open kitchen that has gorgeous quartz counter-tops, nice cabinets, & backsplash. Both remodeled bathrooms feature matching quartz counter-tops. Large spacious bedrooms with tall ceilings and huge walk in closets. AC & Roof is a year old. Large backyard features a covered patio & pool! Lawn care & pool maintenance included in rent! Great home, location, very close to Stetson Law, many restaurants, highway, shopping & more. Centrally located and looking for a qualified tenant. This home won't last! Call today to schedule your showing!