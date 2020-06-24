All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 13 2019

6355 13TH AVENUE S

6355 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6355 13th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous & completely remodeled home from the inside out! This 2 bed 2 and a half bathroom home with a garage is located in the beautiful Pasadena Estates subdivision located across the street from a park! This home features a very spacious & open floor plan with newer tile flooring throughout, completely remodeled large & open kitchen that has gorgeous quartz counter-tops, nice cabinets, & backsplash. Both remodeled bathrooms feature matching quartz counter-tops. Large spacious bedrooms with tall ceilings and huge walk in closets. AC & Roof is a year old. Large backyard features a covered patio & pool! Lawn care & pool maintenance included in rent! Great home, location, very close to Stetson Law, many restaurants, highway, shopping & more. Centrally located and looking for a qualified tenant. This home won't last! Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

