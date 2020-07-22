6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yatch and Country Club. This large three bebroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tie floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life. Pasadena Yacht and Country Club is a gated community that has an 18 hole award winning golf course, a clubhouse with a heated jr Olympic size community pool, a fitness center, two restaurants and a pool bar an grill. MEMBERSHIPS FOR GOLF, FITNESS AND THE YACHT CLUB ARE OPTIONAL AND HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE.