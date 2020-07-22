All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S

6260 Kipps Colony Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6260 Kipps Colony Ct, Gulfport, FL 33707
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yatch and Country Club. This large three bebroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tie floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life. Pasadena Yacht and Country Club is a gated community that has an 18 hole award winning golf course, a clubhouse with a heated jr Olympic size community pool, a fitness center, two restaurants and a pool bar an grill. MEMBERSHIPS FOR GOLF, FITNESS AND THE YACHT CLUB ARE OPTIONAL AND HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

