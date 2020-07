Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Gulfport Spanish Style Home located steps to Stetson Law College**Annual rental with Large fenced back yard**Separate dining room and Lovely Back porch** The Convenient 2nd bath in the large garage Makes It easy For Cleaning Up After Working in the Yard Or From a Long Bike Ride without having to tread dirt through the House** Partially Furnished **Not all wall decorations are present as in the photos** Ready to Move In! Call Today Before this Home Is Gone!