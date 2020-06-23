6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S

Amenities

garage pool hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Call Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686, A Gulfport Florida Stately Luxury Home in the Exclusive gated Pasadena Yacht & Country Club. This Executive home boasts all the design and convenience expected by the privileged few who will live here. Guest's and Friend's will arrive up the Grand Exterior Staircase & Enter the Lovely Foyer and Open Floorplan. Magnificent Crowned Vaulted Ceilings Welcome each visitor into the Second Floor's Graceful and Classic Formal Living and Dining Area's perfect for entertaining. The Splendid Open Great Room boasts a fireplace along with Built-in Bookcases and storage for your Entertainment devices and access to the screened in Pool. The Master Suite and Master Bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower area are a Third Floor Private and Vast retreat. Two Additional Bedrooms along with 2 1/2 Baths will address any residents space and needs. A Home Office/Den with additional built-in's is perfect for your personal and business needs, along with access to the pool area for a business break and quick swim. The First level has an oversized Garage and offers much storage. The Three Story Screened-In Birdcage area envelopes the Heated Pool and Spa. The Grounds are beautifully landscaped including litescaping. Worth Viewing, Worth Leasing, Schedule a Private Showing today.