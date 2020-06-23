All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S

6223 Pasadena Point Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

6223 Pasadena Point Blvd, Gulfport, FL 33707
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Call Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686, A Gulfport Florida Stately Luxury Home in the Exclusive gated Pasadena Yacht & Country Club. This Executive home boasts all the design and convenience expected by the privileged few who will live here. Guest's and Friend's will arrive up the Grand Exterior Staircase & Enter the Lovely Foyer and Open Floorplan. Magnificent Crowned Vaulted Ceilings Welcome each visitor into the Second Floor's Graceful and Classic Formal Living and Dining Area's perfect for entertaining. The Splendid Open Great Room boasts a fireplace along with Built-in Bookcases and storage for your Entertainment devices and access to the screened in Pool. The Master Suite and Master Bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower area are a Third Floor Private and Vast retreat. Two Additional Bedrooms along with 2 1/2 Baths will address any residents space and needs. A Home Office/Den with additional built-in's is perfect for your personal and business needs, along with access to the pool area for a business break and quick swim. The First level has an oversized Garage and offers much storage. The Three Story Screened-In Birdcage area envelopes the Heated Pool and Spa. The Grounds are beautifully landscaped including litescaping. Worth Viewing, Worth Leasing, Schedule a Private Showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S have any available units?
6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S have?
Some of 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S offers parking.
Does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S have a pool?
Yes, 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S has a pool.
Does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6223 Pasadena Point Blvd S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg