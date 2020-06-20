All apartments in Gulfport
Gulfport, FL
5955 30TH AVENUE S
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

5955 30TH AVENUE S

5955 30th Avenue South · (727) 743-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5955 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic Downtown Gulfport. The Town Shores Community Has Tons of Amenities to Choose From! Including Four Heated Pools, Tennis Court, Boccie Ball Courts, Shuffle Board Courts, Complete Fitness Room, His and Hers Saunas, 2nd Story Ballroom & Even A Complete Marina With Boat Slips that Can Be Rented Annually! Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5955 30TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5955 30TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5955 30TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5955 30TH AVENUE S's amenities include gym, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5955 30TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5955 30TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 30TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5955 30TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5955 30TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 5955 30TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 5955 30TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 30TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 30TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 5955 30TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 5955 30TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5955 30TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 30TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 30TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5955 30TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5955 30TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
