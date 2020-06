5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill sauna tennis court

IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.

STEPS TO GULFPORT BEACH AND HISTORIC DOWNTOWN GULFPORT. RENTS FURNISHED. The Lancaster Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic Downtown Gulfport. The Town Shores Community Has Tons of Amenities to Choose From! Including Four Heated Pools, Tennis Court, Boccie Ball Courts, Shuffle Board Courts, Complete Fitness Room, His and Hers Saunas, 2nd Story Ballroom & Even A Complete Marina With Boat Slips that Can Be Rented Annually! Call Today!