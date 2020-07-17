All apartments in Gulfport
5719 25th Avenue South
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:01 PM

5719 25th Avenue South

5719 25th Avenue South · (727) 422-9401
Location

5719 25th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled house in the heart of Gulfport Art District! This open concept home with an elegant spacious feel for your enjoyable stay. Plenty of room in this 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with 1788 square feet. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, new solid wood cabinets, beautiful quartz counters with breakfast bar. Living room, dining room and kitchen feature 11-foot-high ceilings with crown molding. The spacious master bathroom features dual sinks and a huge curved shower with a frameless glass door. Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home. Have a great time in the fenced in backyard with BBQ grill, and covered patio. Great Location that is a hop, skip and a jump to the water, Williams pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Basic Internet and cable included Pets considered. No smoking please. May-Sept $2500/month; Oct-Dec $3000/month; Jan-April $3500/month. BOOKED THROUGH AUGUST 31 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 25th Avenue South have any available units?
5719 25th Avenue South has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5719 25th Avenue South have?
Some of 5719 25th Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 25th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5719 25th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 25th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5719 25th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5719 25th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 5719 25th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 5719 25th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 25th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 25th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5719 25th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5719 25th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5719 25th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 25th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5719 25th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5719 25th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5719 25th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
