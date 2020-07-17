5719 25th Avenue South

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled house in the heart of Gulfport Art District! This open concept home with an elegant spacious feel for your enjoyable stay. Plenty of room in this 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with 1788 square feet. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, new solid wood cabinets, beautiful quartz counters with breakfast bar. Living room, dining room and kitchen feature 11-foot-high ceilings with crown molding. The spacious master bathroom features dual sinks and a huge curved shower with a frameless glass door. Relax and enjoy your vacation in this gorgeous home. Have a great time in the fenced in backyard with BBQ grill, and covered patio. Great Location that is a hop, skip and a jump to the water, Williams pier, eclectic shops and world-class restaurants! Basic Internet and cable included Pets considered. No smoking please. May-Sept $2500/month; Oct-Dec $3000/month; Jan-April $3500/month. BOOKED THROUGH AUGUST 31 2020.