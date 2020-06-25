All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:22 PM

5622 17th Ave S

5622 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5622 17th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Come see this centrally located updated Gulfport home! Freshly painted interior, new kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths combine to make this home a great place to live. Two master suites with baths provide privacy and options for living. The kitchen has beautiful wood soft-close cabinets, quartz counter tops, eat at bar, sleek tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and a double oven that is perfect for a chef or novice to enjoy! Great entertaining area with open living room, dining area, and family room with door to the side/back yard. Huge fenced backyard is a blank palette for you to design/make your own, is large enough for pool, and already has a hot tub! Multiple parking spaces in back of house with alley access. Home is on a quiet street nestled in a well-maintained community. 5 minutes to Stetson University, 5 minutes to Interstate, and very close to Historic Downtown Gulfport restaurants, art galleries and beaches. Come see this home!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ST PETE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 17th Ave S have any available units?
5622 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5622 17th Ave S have?
Some of 5622 17th Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5622 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5622 17th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5622 17th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5622 17th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5622 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 17th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 17th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 5622 17th Ave S has a pool.
Does 5622 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5622 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5622 17th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5622 17th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5622 17th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

