5622 17th Ave S

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Come see this centrally located updated Gulfport home! Freshly painted interior, new kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths combine to make this home a great place to live. Two master suites with baths provide privacy and options for living. The kitchen has beautiful wood soft-close cabinets, quartz counter tops, eat at bar, sleek tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and a double oven that is perfect for a chef or novice to enjoy! Great entertaining area with open living room, dining area, and family room with door to the side/back yard. Huge fenced backyard is a blank palette for you to design/make your own, is large enough for pool, and already has a hot tub! Multiple parking spaces in back of house with alley access. Home is on a quiet street nestled in a well-maintained community. 5 minutes to Stetson University, 5 minutes to Interstate, and very close to Historic Downtown Gulfport restaurants, art galleries and beaches. Come see this home!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ST PETE REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



