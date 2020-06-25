5418 19th Ave S

Amenities

This is a newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath POOL home located in Pasadena Gardens in Gulfport! It has a spacious floor plan and over 1700 sqft of living space and features a kitchen with new custom Vintage Gray cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops and brand-new stainless steels appliances. Nice sized master bedroom and master bath has a new custom vanity, modern wall tile and flooring, designer lighting, new mirror and also has access to the pool. Three other bedrooms can host friends and family in style. Main areas have new tile flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy new fixtures, ceiling fans, new water heater, fresh paint throughout, new HVAC system, recent pool resurfaced, new sods and more!! Centrally located just across from Tomilson Park, easy access to schools, shopping, dining, entertainments and of course just minutes drive MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES AROUND!!! Call today for a showing before this one-of-a-kind amazing home passes you by!!!



