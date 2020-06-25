All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:53 AM

5418 19th Ave S

5418 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5418 19th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath POOL home located in Pasadena Gardens in Gulfport! It has a spacious floor plan and over 1700 sqft of living space and features a kitchen with new custom Vintage Gray cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops and brand-new stainless steels appliances. Nice sized master bedroom and master bath has a new custom vanity, modern wall tile and flooring, designer lighting, new mirror and also has access to the pool. Three other bedrooms can host friends and family in style. Main areas have new tile flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy new fixtures, ceiling fans, new water heater, fresh paint throughout, new HVAC system, recent pool resurfaced, new sods and more!! Centrally located just across from Tomilson Park, easy access to schools, shopping, dining, entertainments and of course just minutes drive MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACHES AROUND!!! Call today for a showing before this one-of-a-kind amazing home passes you by!!!

Listing Courtesy Of SPIN REAL ESTATE LLC

info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 19th Ave S have any available units?
5418 19th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5418 19th Ave S have?
Some of 5418 19th Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 19th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5418 19th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 19th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 19th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5418 19th Ave S offer parking?
No, 5418 19th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 5418 19th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5418 19th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 19th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 5418 19th Ave S has a pool.
Does 5418 19th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5418 19th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 19th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 19th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5418 19th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5418 19th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
