5417 14TH AVENUE S

Welcome to Gulfport! Great little city with wonderful charm and location! This home is 3 bedroom with a bonus room that can be used for a fourth room or office/den. Open the front door to large open living area combined with large open kitchen. Tile floors throughout main living area. Kitchen has wood cabinets and a few nice updates. Fridge, range, and dishwasher equipped in kitchen. Lots of cabinets, storage, and counter space to use. East side of home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath. West side of home has 1 large bedroom and a second large room with full bath. Use of the additional room is subjective to the resident. Bonus room provides access to the rear exterior of the home with large concrete pad patio, laundry closet, and fully fenced yard. Owner will include lawn maintenance with acceptable offer. Close to schools, shopping, beaches, and commuting roads! Contact now for your private showing!