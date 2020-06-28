All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5417 14TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5417 14TH AVENUE S
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

5417 14TH AVENUE S

5417 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5417 14th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Gulfport! Great little city with wonderful charm and location! This home is 3 bedroom with a bonus room that can be used for a fourth room or office/den. Open the front door to large open living area combined with large open kitchen. Tile floors throughout main living area. Kitchen has wood cabinets and a few nice updates. Fridge, range, and dishwasher equipped in kitchen. Lots of cabinets, storage, and counter space to use. East side of home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath. West side of home has 1 large bedroom and a second large room with full bath. Use of the additional room is subjective to the resident. Bonus room provides access to the rear exterior of the home with large concrete pad patio, laundry closet, and fully fenced yard. Owner will include lawn maintenance with acceptable offer. Close to schools, shopping, beaches, and commuting roads! Contact now for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 14TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5417 14TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5417 14TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5417 14TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 14TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5417 14TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 14TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5417 14TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5417 14TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5417 14TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5417 14TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 14TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 14TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5417 14TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5417 14TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5417 14TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 14TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 14TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 14TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5417 14TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg