Gulfport, FL
5313 26th Avenue S
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5313 26th Avenue S

5313 26th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5313 26th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
5313 26th Avenue S Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Annual Furnished Cottage Downtown Gulfport - This annual rental is located walking distance to downtown Gulfports popular Arts District, this charming 1920s cottage is tastefully furnished and offers all the comforts you could desire. With 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, it has been decorated with the feel of an "old Florida" beach house offering a light and bright charming abode to call home. There is a split floor plan, in addition to the two private courtyard settings, that gives a sense of privacy between the two sleeping quarters and could work ideally for a family, roommates, guest quarters or multigenerational living arrangements. The home itself has countless features, such as an open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen areas, vaulted ceilings in the sitting room, comfortable furnishings, flat screen TV, desks in each bedroom, easy to clean laminate and tile floors throughout, a laundry niche with washer/dryer, as well as a master bedroom ensuite. The kitchen boasts all the amenities youll need, including a full-sized refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, toaster oven, coffee maker, and is fully stocked with all your cooking and dishware essentials. Boasting ample outdoor seating, lighting, and mature landscaping, this home also includes a BBQ, is fully fenced with a 6ft privacy fence, has a conditioned detached shed/workshop/studio, a carport, and off street parking. Here you will enjoy all downtown has to offer including dining, shopping, nightlife and more!

Conveniently close to downtown Gulfport and Stetson University College of Law.
Lawn-care and Pest Control Included.
Tenant responsible for all utilities and propane.
NO PETS, PLEASE!

PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 26th Avenue S have any available units?
5313 26th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5313 26th Avenue S have?
Some of 5313 26th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 26th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5313 26th Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 26th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5313 26th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5313 26th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5313 26th Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 5313 26th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5313 26th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 26th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5313 26th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5313 26th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5313 26th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 26th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5313 26th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 26th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 26th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
