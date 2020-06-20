Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport bbq/grill courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking bbq/grill

5313 26th Avenue S Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Annual Furnished Cottage Downtown Gulfport - This annual rental is located walking distance to downtown Gulfports popular Arts District, this charming 1920s cottage is tastefully furnished and offers all the comforts you could desire. With 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, it has been decorated with the feel of an "old Florida" beach house offering a light and bright charming abode to call home. There is a split floor plan, in addition to the two private courtyard settings, that gives a sense of privacy between the two sleeping quarters and could work ideally for a family, roommates, guest quarters or multigenerational living arrangements. The home itself has countless features, such as an open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen areas, vaulted ceilings in the sitting room, comfortable furnishings, flat screen TV, desks in each bedroom, easy to clean laminate and tile floors throughout, a laundry niche with washer/dryer, as well as a master bedroom ensuite. The kitchen boasts all the amenities youll need, including a full-sized refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, toaster oven, coffee maker, and is fully stocked with all your cooking and dishware essentials. Boasting ample outdoor seating, lighting, and mature landscaping, this home also includes a BBQ, is fully fenced with a 6ft privacy fence, has a conditioned detached shed/workshop/studio, a carport, and off street parking. Here you will enjoy all downtown has to offer including dining, shopping, nightlife and more!



Conveniently close to downtown Gulfport and Stetson University College of Law.

Lawn-care and Pest Control Included.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and propane.

NO PETS, PLEASE!



PLEASE NOTE: Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799654)