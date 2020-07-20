5113 12th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Gulfport Home - Enjoy a glass of lemonade on the beautiful backyard deck and listen to the breeze whistle through the trees of this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gulfport. New paint, appliances, washer dryer, bamboo floors, and vaulted ceilings.

Large back yard with paves and deck all ready for you to move in June 1st.



Please note :There is a shed in the back yard which is not included.



Basic approval requirements includes a gross monthly income of three times the rent, background check and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED



PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



