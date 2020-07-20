All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

5113 12th Avenue S

5113 12th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

5113 12th Ave S, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Gulfport Home - Enjoy a glass of lemonade on the beautiful backyard deck and listen to the breeze whistle through the trees of this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Gulfport. New paint, appliances, washer dryer, bamboo floors, and vaulted ceilings.
Large back yard with paves and deck all ready for you to move in June 1st.

Please note :There is a shed in the back yard which is not included.

Basic approval requirements includes a gross monthly income of three times the rent, background check and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

PLEASE NOTE: PROPERTY IS RENTED IN ITS "AS IS " CONDITION. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

(RLNE4932724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

