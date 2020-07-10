All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5004 9TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5004 9TH AVENUE S
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:37 PM

5004 9TH AVENUE S

5004 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5004 9th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mediterranean revival Gulfport Duplex conveniently located near beaches, Downtown St Petersburg and bay bridges via 275. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 baths, 2nd floor apartment with Living room/family room or 2nd bedroom is perfect for a large home office. 900 sq ft. New kitchen cabinets, New bathroom, Central heat and air. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors and resilient wood plank flooring, water, sewer, garbage, grounds care and pest control included, Washer/dryer hook ups in kitchen. Small pets OK. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 9TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5004 9TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5004 9TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5004 9TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 9TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5004 9TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 9TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 9TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 5004 9TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 5004 9TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 5004 9TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 9TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 9TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5004 9TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5004 9TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5004 9TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 9TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 9TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 9TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5004 9TH AVENUE S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg