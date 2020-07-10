5004 9TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Mediterranean revival Gulfport Duplex conveniently located near beaches, Downtown St Petersburg and bay bridges via 275. Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 baths, 2nd floor apartment with Living room/family room or 2nd bedroom is perfect for a large home office. 900 sq ft. New kitchen cabinets, New bathroom, Central heat and air. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors and resilient wood plank flooring, water, sewer, garbage, grounds care and pest control included, Washer/dryer hook ups in kitchen. Small pets OK. Won't last!