3058 56TH ST. S.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Come and enjoy Gulfport, where art and fun happens!This somewhat undiscovered little community is located on the water toward the south end of St. Petersburg peninsula. Between the view of Tierra Verde across the bay, and artsy and quirky shops, fabulous waterfront restaurants and thriving art scene, Gulfport is a funky community all its own. Nightlife in Gulfport is casual an laid back. While staying in Gulfport you can enjoy strolling Beach Blvd. during the Tuesday morning fresh market, or join in the art walk the 1st Friday and 3rd Saturday of every month. This historic town is loaded with activities with all the local shops and restaurants, theater, fishing opportunities, birding and kayaking. Most all of these events and shops are within a few minute walk from this property. This main house is part of a 4 plex with a ramp up to the front door. Inside you will find the charm of Gulfport in your winter home. The master has a king and a queen is in the guest bedroom. The home is also pet friendly! If you haven't tried a winter without a condo, now is the time. This unit is available for a 3 month rental from February 1st to May 1st. Call today!