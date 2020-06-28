All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 3058 56TH ST. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
3058 56TH ST. S.
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

3058 56TH ST. S.

3058 56th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3058 56th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Come and enjoy Gulfport, where art and fun happens!This somewhat undiscovered little community is located on the water toward the south end of St. Petersburg peninsula. Between the view of Tierra Verde across the bay, and artsy and quirky shops, fabulous waterfront restaurants and thriving art scene, Gulfport is a funky community all its own. Nightlife in Gulfport is casual an laid back. While staying in Gulfport you can enjoy strolling Beach Blvd. during the Tuesday morning fresh market, or join in the art walk the 1st Friday and 3rd Saturday of every month. This historic town is loaded with activities with all the local shops and restaurants, theater, fishing opportunities, birding and kayaking. Most all of these events and shops are within a few minute walk from this property. This main house is part of a 4 plex with a ramp up to the front door. Inside you will find the charm of Gulfport in your winter home. The master has a king and a queen is in the guest bedroom. The home is also pet friendly! If you haven't tried a winter without a condo, now is the time. This unit is available for a 3 month rental from February 1st to May 1st. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3058 56TH ST. S. have any available units?
3058 56TH ST. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 3058 56TH ST. S. have?
Some of 3058 56TH ST. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 56TH ST. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3058 56TH ST. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 56TH ST. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3058 56TH ST. S. is pet friendly.
Does 3058 56TH ST. S. offer parking?
No, 3058 56TH ST. S. does not offer parking.
Does 3058 56TH ST. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3058 56TH ST. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 56TH ST. S. have a pool?
No, 3058 56TH ST. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3058 56TH ST. S. have accessible units?
No, 3058 56TH ST. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 56TH ST. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 56TH ST. S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3058 56TH ST. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3058 56TH ST. S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pool
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL
Fuller Heights, FLVenice Gardens, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg