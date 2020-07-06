2715 45TH STREET S

Amenities

Absolutely charming turn-key cottage - fully furnished - in Gulfport just waiting for you to make it home for the season or for an annual lease. Two bedroom, two bath with lovely lanai out back. Just a short jaunt to the quaint shops, restaurants, galleries and pubs of Gulfport. Also a short drive to downtown St Petersburg and the vibrant lifestyle the city provides. The home is immaculately kept with everything you need to be comfortable. Bring your clothes, laptop and toothbrush! It's move-in ready. Year lease $1395. By the month or seasonal as follows:

November - $2000; December - $2500; January, February March - $3000/mo; April - $2500; May - $2000



$300 additional utility deposit on short-term leases. 13% taxes collected on all leases of 180 days or less (6% sales tax, 6% bed tax, 1% Pinellas county use tax). Minimum lease term = 1 month. For leases in excess of 6 months, tenants put all utilities in their name. Security deposit $1500.