Gulfport, FL
2715 45TH STREET S
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:25 PM

2715 45TH STREET S

2715 45th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2715 45th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely charming turn-key cottage - fully furnished - in Gulfport just waiting for you to make it home for the season or for an annual lease. Two bedroom, two bath with lovely lanai out back. Just a short jaunt to the quaint shops, restaurants, galleries and pubs of Gulfport. Also a short drive to downtown St Petersburg and the vibrant lifestyle the city provides. The home is immaculately kept with everything you need to be comfortable. Bring your clothes, laptop and toothbrush! It's move-in ready. Year lease $1395. By the month or seasonal as follows:
November - $2000; December - $2500; January, February March - $3000/mo; April - $2500; May - $2000

$300 additional utility deposit on short-term leases. 13% taxes collected on all leases of 180 days or less (6% sales tax, 6% bed tax, 1% Pinellas county use tax). Minimum lease term = 1 month. For leases in excess of 6 months, tenants put all utilities in their name. Security deposit $1500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 45TH STREET S have any available units?
2715 45TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2715 45TH STREET S have?
Some of 2715 45TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 45TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2715 45TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 45TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2715 45TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2715 45TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2715 45TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2715 45TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 45TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 45TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2715 45TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2715 45TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2715 45TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 45TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 45TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 45TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 45TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

