2705 46TH STREET S

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now's your chance to rent the Hibiscus Hideaway cottage in the desirable Marina District of Gulfport! This 2 bed 1 bath single family home is cute and cozy. The kitchen is vintage, the windows and blinds are newer, and the heat and air system is newer. There's an attached one car garage, alley access, and a patio to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Dog friendly with a fenced in yard, perfect for your pup to play around! Gulfport is a very active community with plenty of shops and restaurants to enjoy. Close to St Pete's beautiful beaches, downtown St Pete, and a 30 minute drive to Tampa International Airport. You will love living in Gulfport!