Gulfport, FL
2705 46TH STREET S
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

2705 46TH STREET S

2705 46th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2705 46th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now's your chance to rent the Hibiscus Hideaway cottage in the desirable Marina District of Gulfport! This 2 bed 1 bath single family home is cute and cozy. The kitchen is vintage, the windows and blinds are newer, and the heat and air system is newer. There's an attached one car garage, alley access, and a patio to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Dog friendly with a fenced in yard, perfect for your pup to play around! Gulfport is a very active community with plenty of shops and restaurants to enjoy. Close to St Pete's beautiful beaches, downtown St Pete, and a 30 minute drive to Tampa International Airport. You will love living in Gulfport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 46TH STREET S have any available units?
2705 46TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2705 46TH STREET S have?
Some of 2705 46TH STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 46TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2705 46TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 46TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 46TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 2705 46TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2705 46TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2705 46TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 46TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 46TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2705 46TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2705 46TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2705 46TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 46TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 46TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 46TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 46TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
