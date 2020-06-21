2644 49th St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Spacious Studio - Vacation Rental - Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.5% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit

Available: May 2020 - (30 Day min stay)



Wonderful studio near Downtown Gulfport. You won't be disappointed with this wonderful 2nd floor studio, 1 bath vacation retreat. This delightfully decorated apartment offers guests a fully equipped kitchen with all that you need. The open living area offers a dining room area, sectional, queen-sized bed, television, and room to store your clothes. Off street parking, extra linens, towels and pillows are all provided. This studio is stocked with the basics, and ready for your arrival.

This prime apartment is just walk away from the beautiful sandy beach at Boca Ciega Bay. Gulfport is one of those hidden gems that has been known to be called funky, eclectic, artsy, charming, progressive, welcoming, warm, and yes, even weird. With so much to do you will never be bored in our picturesque beach community. From our culinary hot spots, unique shops and boutiques to the dazzling sunsets you will surely get that “Old Florida” charm with a twist that you won’t find anywhere else in the area.



Every Tuesday is Gulfport's Tuesday Fresh Market where vendors offer fresh produce, baked breads and seafood, cheeses, nuts, spices and sauces. Local artists also offer hand crafted art, clothing and more! And if you’re looking for some nightlife, on the first Friday and third Saturday of every month Beach Blvd comes alive with artists, vendors, entertainers, musicians, and great food during our famous Gulfport Art Walks. Be sure walk over to Williams Pier at dusk to take pictures or just follow the sun as it goes down while watching the clouds put on a colorful show. It’s truly breathtaking.

If you’re the outdoorsy type be sure to visit our lovely beach or one of our beautiful parks along with the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve that always provides a visual and auditory treat with the sights and sounds of wild birds, the breeze in the trees, and the water of the bayou.



We hope you choose to stay at our little piece of paradise right in the heart of our unique town of Gulfport.



