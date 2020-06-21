All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2644 49th St S

2644 49th Street South · (727) 321-1212 ext. 1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2644 49th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33711
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2644 49th St S · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Studio - Vacation Rental - Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.5% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit
Available: May 2020 - (30 Day min stay)

Wonderful studio near Downtown Gulfport. You won't be disappointed with this wonderful 2nd floor studio, 1 bath vacation retreat. This delightfully decorated apartment offers guests a fully equipped kitchen with all that you need. The open living area offers a dining room area, sectional, queen-sized bed, television, and room to store your clothes. Off street parking, extra linens, towels and pillows are all provided. This studio is stocked with the basics, and ready for your arrival.
This prime apartment is just walk away from the beautiful sandy beach at Boca Ciega Bay. Gulfport is one of those hidden gems that has been known to be called funky, eclectic, artsy, charming, progressive, welcoming, warm, and yes, even weird. With so much to do you will never be bored in our picturesque beach community. From our culinary hot spots, unique shops and boutiques to the dazzling sunsets you will surely get that “Old Florida” charm with a twist that you won’t find anywhere else in the area.

Every Tuesday is Gulfport's Tuesday Fresh Market where vendors offer fresh produce, baked breads and seafood, cheeses, nuts, spices and sauces. Local artists also offer hand crafted art, clothing and more! And if you’re looking for some nightlife, on the first Friday and third Saturday of every month Beach Blvd comes alive with artists, vendors, entertainers, musicians, and great food during our famous Gulfport Art Walks. Be sure walk over to Williams Pier at dusk to take pictures or just follow the sun as it goes down while watching the clouds put on a colorful show. It’s truly breathtaking.
If you’re the outdoorsy type be sure to visit our lovely beach or one of our beautiful parks along with the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve that always provides a visual and auditory treat with the sights and sounds of wild birds, the breeze in the trees, and the water of the bayou.

We hope you choose to stay at our little piece of paradise right in the heart of our unique town of Gulfport.

(RLNE5828506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 49th St S have any available units?
2644 49th St S has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2644 49th St S currently offering any rent specials?
2644 49th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 49th St S pet-friendly?
No, 2644 49th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2644 49th St S offer parking?
Yes, 2644 49th St S does offer parking.
Does 2644 49th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 49th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 49th St S have a pool?
No, 2644 49th St S does not have a pool.
Does 2644 49th St S have accessible units?
No, 2644 49th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 49th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 49th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 49th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 49th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
