2621 48th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33711 Bayview
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Want to live in Gulfport? This is the place. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The bonus room and garage give you extra space and storage. The yard is fenced so you can bring your pet. Concrete pad in the big back yard is a great place for table and chairs and the yard is big enough for entertaining your friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 48TH STREET S have any available units?
2621 48TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2621 48TH STREET S have?
Some of 2621 48TH STREET S's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 48TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2621 48TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 48TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 48TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 2621 48TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2621 48TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2621 48TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 48TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 48TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 2621 48TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2621 48TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2621 48TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 48TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 48TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 48TH STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 48TH STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.