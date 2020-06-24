2601 54th Street S

Amenities

Short Term - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Furnished Home - Walking distance from the beach and downtown this charming two bedroom, one bath home is fully furnished and includes a large conditioned bonus area perfect for a home office, game or craft room. The home has an eat-in kitchen, exterior laundry and outside entertaining area so you can enjoy the amazing Florida weather. This home boasts a large screen TV in the living room and included with the lease is water/sewer/trash, electric up to $150.00 and lawncare.



Short Term Lease - Please call our office for details - (727) 321-1212



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.



NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED



PLEASE NOTE: Properties rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING



