Gulfport, FL
2601 54th Street S
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

2601 54th Street S

2601 54th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2601 54th Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

dogs allowed
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short Term - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Furnished Home - Walking distance from the beach and downtown this charming two bedroom, one bath home is fully furnished and includes a large conditioned bonus area perfect for a home office, game or craft room. The home has an eat-in kitchen, exterior laundry and outside entertaining area so you can enjoy the amazing Florida weather. This home boasts a large screen TV in the living room and included with the lease is water/sewer/trash, electric up to $150.00 and lawncare.

Short Term Lease - Please call our office for details - (727) 321-1212

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, and fair to good credit.

NO PETS UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED

PLEASE NOTE: Properties rented in their As-Is condition. ALL LISTING PRICES AND AVAILABILITY OF EACH RENTAL IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE! NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO VIEWING

(RLNE4733117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

