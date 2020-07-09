All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

2014 53 STREET S

2014 53rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2014 53rd Street South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Cute duplex in Gulfport within walking distance to library, community center, shops and waterfront. The unit has wood laminate flooring and a nicely updated bathroom. The screened-in lanai enjoys the morning sun and is a great place to have breakfast. There are ceiling fans throughout. Tenant may have use of a storage shed which is not warranted. There is alley access, a carport and street parking. The bedroom is small (8x9.5), the neighbors are delightful and yard service is included. First, last and security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 53 STREET S have any available units?
2014 53 STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 2014 53 STREET S have?
Some of 2014 53 STREET S's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 53 STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2014 53 STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 53 STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2014 53 STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 2014 53 STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2014 53 STREET S offers parking.
Does 2014 53 STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 53 STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 53 STREET S have a pool?
No, 2014 53 STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 2014 53 STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2014 53 STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 53 STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 53 STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 53 STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 53 STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.

