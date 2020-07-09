2014 53 STREET S

Amenities
Cute duplex in Gulfport within walking distance to library, community center, shops and waterfront. The unit has wood laminate flooring and a nicely updated bathroom. The screened-in lanai enjoys the morning sun and is a great place to have breakfast. There are ceiling fans throughout. Tenant may have use of a storage shed which is not warranted. There is alley access, a carport and street parking. The bedroom is small (8x9.5), the neighbors are delightful and yard service is included. First, last and security to move in.