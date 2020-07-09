2014 53 STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Cute duplex in Gulfport within walking distance to library, community center, shops and waterfront. The unit has wood laminate flooring and a nicely updated bathroom. The screened-in lanai enjoys the morning sun and is a great place to have breakfast. There are ceiling fans throughout. Tenant may have use of a storage shed which is not warranted. There is alley access, a carport and street parking. The bedroom is small (8x9.5), the neighbors are delightful and yard service is included. First, last and security to move in.